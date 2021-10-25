Horoscope Today, 25 October, Monday: Hard work and creativity are two rules to get success in life. However, it never hurts to have a little faith in the universe and the power of stars. We get renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to predict the zodiac signs for Monday. Check out what your horoscope says today.Also Read - Weekly Horoscope From 25th To 31st October: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Watch Video To Find Out What Your Stars Say This Week

Aries: The Aries people who have hurt their parents with their words should not think much before offering an apology. They can postpone some of their professional work.

Taurus: The Taurus people would be forced to reconsider their thought approach because of what their kids have told them. A call from the in-laws would bring good news.

Gemini: The Gemini people would have to spend some money on advertising if they want their business to see success. They should take help from their friends and well wishers.

Cancer: The Cancer people should spend less money on entertainment and think more about saving. Listening to the advice of their spouse would help them.

Leo: The Leo people should not hesitate in sharing their opinion with their boss. Speaking about issues clearly would make them happy from within.

Virgo: The Virgo people should avoid going on a date today. They should rather focus on their office work otherwise they would be in some trouble.

Libra: The Libra people should be very careful if they are having dinner outside. People who have any kind of food related allergy should totally avoid eating outside food.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people who are expecting results of some examination, they are not likely to be disappointed because they have worked really hard in the past.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would not want to rely on others to get their job done. Some of these people who take risk today would get good results in future.

Capricorn: If there is any kind of pain in the back, the Capricorn people should not waste any time before seeing a doctor. They should be careful about their finance.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would be high on energy today and they might complete much beyond the target. They should listen to what other people have to say.

Pisces: Some of the Pisces people would spend money on buying an electrical appliance for their home. They should avoid taking any kind of loan.