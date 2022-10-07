Horoscope Today, October 7: Do you sometimes think that your day has gone so bad that you wish you hadn’t even left your home today? Or do you sometimes realise that your plans just didn’t work the way you really wanted them to? That’s exactly where astrology comes into play. To assist you and help you plan your day better. Here’s how you can help yourself by following quick tips to manage your decisions and plans today.Also Read - Horoscope Today, October 6, Thursday: Gemini Needs to be Careful in Relationships, Hardwork Will Pay Off For Virgo

CHECK AAJ KA RAASHIFAL BY PANDIT SHIROMANI SACHIN AS PER YOUR ZODIAC SIGN