Horoscope Today, October 7: Do you sometimes think that your day has gone so bad that you wish you hadn't even left your home today? Or do you sometimes realise that your plans just didn't work the way you really wanted them to? That's exactly where astrology comes into play. To assist you and help you plan your day better. Here's how you can help yourself by following quick tips to manage your decisions and plans today.
CHECK AAJ KA RAASHIFAL BY PANDIT SHIROMANI SACHIN AS PER YOUR ZODIAC SIGN
- Aries: Do urgent work on time. Take your father’s advice. Don’t be careless in relationships.
Lucky colour- pink
- Taurus: Old wish will come true. Don’t share your secrets with anyone. Business change is anticipated.
Lucky colour: brown
- Gemini: Mental tension will remain. Take advice from elders. Relationships will worsen.
Lucky colour: maroon
- Cancer– New property will be beneficial. Will get happiness from the progeny. Try to persuade a friend.
Lucky colour: sky blue
- Leo: Will go on a long journey. Love will see success. Control your temper.
Lucky colour- white
- Virgo: A wave of happiness will run in life. The birth of a child is predicted. Money expenditure will increase.
Lucky colour: red
- Libra: Do not invest in new business. Don’t be careless in driving. Will get respect.
Lucky colour: saffron
- Scorpio: Reach home on time in the evening. Will get the lent money back. Childbirth is anticipated.
Lucky colour- orange
- Sagittarius: Will get success in employment. Will receive money suddenly. Will get the support of a life partner.
Lucky colour: red
- Capricorn: Don’t change jobs or business. Don’t lend money to anyone. Donate sugar candy or
sweets.
Lucky colour: white
- Aquarius: Will go on a long journey. Will meet an old friend. The day will be hectic.
Lucky colour- pink
- Pisces: Will get the support of elder brother. Don’t quarrel in the family. It’ll be Better to postpone the trip.
Lucky colour: golden