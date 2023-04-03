Horoscope Today, April 03 2023: Aries Must Help a Friend, Cancer Should Buy Property
Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today
Aries- Father’s health will be bad. Do not hesitate to act. Help your friend in need.
Lucky color- red
Taurus- Do not take any decision in anger. There can be separation from brother. Don’t lend money to anyone.
Lucky color- pink
Gemini- Students must focus on their studies. New opportunity will come. There will be profit in business.
Lucky color- ocher
Cancer- New property will be beneficial. Keep trying to get a job. Try to persuade a friend.
Lucky color- maroon
Leo- May go on a long journey. Success in love is predicted. Control your anger.
Lucky color- pink
Virgo- A wave of happiness will be there in life. Will have a child. Money spent will be less.
Lucky color- brown
Libra- Will get some good news by evening. Help a relative at home. Donate ghee to needy people.
Lucky color- blue
Scorpio- Drive your vehicle carefully. Job may be in trouble. Don’t disrespect elders.
Lucky color- orange
Sagittarius- There will be promotion in the job. Take advice from your elders. May buy a vehicle soon.
Lucky color- yellow
Capricorn- Will have a nice day. Gotta concentrate on your work.
Pending work will be completed.
Lucky color- white
Aquarius- Child’s health will be a cause of worry. Drive carefully.
Day will continue to be hectic.
Lucky color- green
Pisces- Don’t get angry unnecessarily. There will be auspicious work in the family. Monetary benefit will be there.
Lucky color- golden
