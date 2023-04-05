Home

Astrology

Horoscope Today, April 05 2023: Taurus Must Focus on Work, Cancer Should Donate Petha

Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today

Aries- It will be better if you make changes only after thinking about them. The old problem may come again. Don’t wear black clothes.

Lucky color- yellow

Taurus- Friendship will get spoiled without any reason. The throat problem will end. It’s better to do your work on your own.

Lucky color- blue

Gemini- The schedule will be hectic after noon. There are a few signs of economic benefits. Keep patience and be calm.

Lucky color- brown

Cancer- Married life will be less sour. Job problems will end. Donate petha.

Lucky color- yellow

Leo- Trade tension will end. Respect your elders. A guest is expected.

Lucky color- golden

Virgo- Students should pay attention to their studies. The borrowed money will not be returned. Spend time with your friends.

Lucky color- maroon

Libra- Do not change the place otherwise there will be a loss. Negligence in relationships will be heavy. Mother’s health will gradually improve.

Lucky color- white

Scorpio- Respect your spouse. A business trip will be postponed. Watch the rising sun.

Lucky color- red

Sagittarius- Will hang out with friends. Don’t ignore your father. Help the needy.

Lucky color- golden

Capricorn- There will be progress in the job. The monetary benefit will be there. Maintain sweetness in relationships.

Lucky color- ocher

Aquarius- Avoid traveling. Eat homemade food. Do support your loved ones.

Lucky color- white

Pisces- The job position will be better. Don’t argue with anyone. Respect your teacher.

Lucky color- golden

