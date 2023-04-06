Home

Horoscope Today, April 06 2023: Cancer Must Help a Friend, Aquarius Should Meditate

Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today

Aries- There will be sweetness in married life. There will be progress in the job after effort. Stopped work will get success.

Lucky color- ocher

Taurus- Don’t let things get sour in married life. Control your speech. Will get the support of elder brother in business.

Lucky color- brown

Gemini- Reach your office on time. Do not quarrel with your father. Make a change in business.

Lucky color- purple

Cancer- Will avoid vehicle accidents. Do not neglect your work. Try to help a friend.

Lucky color- sky blue

Leo- Pay attention to your home decor. Separation from elder brother will end. Will get back stuck money.

Lucky color- yellow

Virgo- Will benefit from a change in the house. A new opportunity will come. Do not lend in business till evening.

Lucky color- ocher

Libra- Married life disputes will end. Don’t cheat on anyone. Chronic disease will end.

Lucky color- blue

Scorpio- Donate food items to the needy. Abstain from drugs.

Will be successful in business.

Lucky color- ocher

Sagittarius- Will go on a religious journey with the family. Try to persuade a friend. It’s a good day for students.

Lucky color- golden

Capricorn- The old dispute will end. Don’t act in a hurry. There will be relief from heart disease.

Lucky color- carrot

Aquarius- There will be a delay in marriage. Don’t hide anything from your family. Should do meditation.

Lucky color- pink

Pisces- There is a chance of progress in the job. Will get new business opportunities. The work area will change.

Lucky color- white

