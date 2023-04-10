Home

Horoscope Today, April 10 2023: Gemini Must Donate Sweets, Taurus Should Eat Homemade Food

Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today

Aries- Do not change the business line. Will get the stalled money by evening. Trust your luck.

Lucky color- yellow

Taurus- Don’t lend money to anyone. Eat homemade food. Donate whole grains.

Lucky color- pink

Gemini- Reach your workplace on time. Do not argue with anyone unnecessarily. Give sweets and clothes to someone in need.

Lucky color- green

Cancer- Don’t change location. Love will bloom in family relations. A foreign journey is possible.

Lucky color- red

Leo- Don’t invest in the business. May go on a long journey. Mind will be upset till evening.

Lucky color- maroon

Virgo- Will go somewhere with friends. Ancestral property disputes will end. Reach home on time.

Lucky color- blue

Libra- Married life disputes will end. Do your work on time. There is a chance of progress in the job.

Lucky color- sky blue

Scorpio- There will be peace in the family. Take blessings of elders. Help a friend in need.

Lucky color- purple

Sagittarius- Students should not do any negligence. Ladies must keep their valuables carefully. Do not invest in the share market.

Lucky color- golden

Capricorn- Do not give precious things to anyone. Spend time with elders. Donate fruits and vegetables.

Lucky color- sky blue

Aquarius- Job can be more difficult. Do not quarrel with anyone on trivial matters. Seek advice from loved ones when needed.

Lucky color- green

Pisces- Economic condition will be better than before. A vehicle accident is likely to happen. May go to a religious place.

Lucky color- orange

