Home

Astrology

Horoscope Today, April 11 2023: Gemini Must Reach Workplace Timely, Aquarius Should Do Meditation

Horoscope Today, April 11 2023: Gemini Must Reach Workplace Timely, Aquarius Should Do Meditation

Horoscope Today, April 11 2023: Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today

Horoscope Today, April 11 2023: Gemini Must Reach Workplace Timely, Aquarius Should Do Meditation

Aries- There will be sweetness in family life. There will be progress in the job after hard work. Stalled work will get successful.

Lucky color- ocher

Taurus- There will be unnecessary disputes in married life. Control your words. Will get the support of a colleague in business.

Lucky color- brown

You may like to read

Gemini- Reach your workplace on time. Do not quarrel with your father. Do not change your business.

Lucky color- purple

Cancer- Vehicle accidents will be averted. Do not neglect your work. Help your relatives.

Lucky color- sky blue

Leo- Pay attention to your home decor. Separation from friends will end. Will get back stalled money.

Lucky color- yellow

Virgo- Will benefit from a change in the house. A new opportunity will come. Do not lend money in business till evening.

Lucky color- ocher

Libra- Married life disputes will end. Do not cheat on anyone in business. Chronic disease will end.

Lucky color- blue

Scorpio- Donate food to the needy. Abstain from drugs. Will be successful in business.

Lucky color- ocher

Sagittarius- May go on a trip with friends. Try to persuade your father.

It’s a good day for students.

Lucky color- golden

Capricorn- The old dispute will end. Don’t rush. There will be relief in the bile problem.

Lucky color- carrot

Aquarius- The chances of marriage will be strong. Don’t hide anything from your family. Do meditation.

Lucky color- pink

Pisces- There will be progress in livelihood. Will get new business opportunities. The work area will change.

Lucky color- white

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Astrology News on India.com.