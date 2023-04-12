Home

Horoscope Today, April 12 2023: Aries Must Apply For a Job, Gemini Should go on Trip

Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today

Aries- There will be happiness in the mind due to the receiving of stalled money. Invest in business. Apply for a job.

Lucky color- golden

Taurus- Will get a new job. May meet an old friend. Don’t argue with anyone.

Lucky color- green

Gemini- Take the blessings of your parents. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. Go on a trip with your family.

Lucky color- saffron

Cancer- Avoid disputes in married life. May buy a vehicle soon. Will get respect.

Lucky color- yellow

Leo- Good news will be received by evening. Money borrowed will be returned. There is a possibility of getting success.

Lucky color- maroon

Virgo- Do your work carefully. Prevent accidental injury. Will get the support of your life partner.

Lucky color- blue

Libra- May get a new vehicle. The worries regarding progeny will end. Do not create disputes in the family without any reason.

Lucky color- sky blue

Scorpio- May go on a foreign journey. Will be successful in getting love. Control your temper.

Lucky color- pink

Sagittarius- The work will be successful after a lot of effort. Don’t change jobs. Money expenditure will increase more than before.

Lucky color- orange

Capricorn- Spend time with your family at home. Advise friends when needed. There will be sweetness in relationships.

Lucky color- purple

Aquarius- Stalled business will run. Job problems will end. Be sure to consult parents.

Lucky color- blue

