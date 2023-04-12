Horoscope Today, April 12 2023: Aries Must Apply For a Job, Gemini Should go on Trip
Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today
Aries- There will be happiness in the mind due to the receiving of stalled money. Invest in business. Apply for a job.
Lucky color- golden
Taurus- Will get a new job. May meet an old friend. Don’t argue with anyone.
Lucky color- green
Gemini- Take the blessings of your parents. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. Go on a trip with your family.
Lucky color- saffron
Cancer- Avoid disputes in married life. May buy a vehicle soon. Will get respect.
Lucky color- yellow
Leo- Good news will be received by evening. Money borrowed will be returned. There is a possibility of getting success.
Lucky color- maroon
Virgo- Do your work carefully. Prevent accidental injury. Will get the support of your life partner.
Lucky color- blue
Libra- May get a new vehicle. The worries regarding progeny will end. Do not create disputes in the family without any reason.
Lucky color- sky blue
Scorpio- May go on a foreign journey. Will be successful in getting love. Control your temper.
Lucky color- pink
Sagittarius- The work will be successful after a lot of effort. Don’t change jobs. Money expenditure will increase more than before.
Lucky color- orange
Capricorn- Spend time with your family at home. Advise friends when needed. There will be sweetness in relationships.
Lucky color- purple
Aquarius- Stalled business will run. Job problems will end. Be sure to consult parents.
Lucky color- blue
