Horoscope Today, April 17, Sunday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji

Aries

The Aries people who live in a joint family would get the opportunity to resolve an old dispute. They would be able to meet all deadlines.

Taurus

The Taurus people who are planning to invest in real estate would get some profitable options. They might not accept a mistake committed by them.

Gemini

The Gemini people would remain in a state of denial of a family-related issue. They would eat right and ensure they remain healthy.

Cancer

The Cancer people would need to work irregular hours and would get very little rest. They should avoid eating outside food.

Leo

The Leo people who are eligible bachelor’s might see some marriage-related development. They would get the support of their family.

Virgo

The Virgo people would be very health conscious for the day. They would follow a strict routine throughout the day.

Libra

The Libra people would overcome the monetary problems that they have been facing of late. They might get help from an old friend.

Scorpio

The Scorpio people would plan for an outing with their lover. They would ensure they complete their office work in time.

Sagittarius

The Sagittarians who go on a small vacation would feel very rejuvenated. The students would also witness a favourable day.

Capricorn

The Capricorn people who suffer from any lifestyle disease would recover. They would develop a good understanding with their partner.

Aquarius

The Aquarius people who are in business would get sudden success. A bothering family issue would also be resolved.

Pisces

The Pisces people who are waiting for possession of the property would finally get it. They might see some profit coming their way.