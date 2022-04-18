Horoscope Today, April 18, Monday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath GurujiAlso Read - Horoscope Today, April 17, Sunday: Libra Will Overcome Financial Problems, Aquarius May Get Success in Business

Aries Also Read - Hanuman Jayanti 2022 Horoscope: These Zodiac Signs To Get Special Blessings of Lord Hanuman

Today’s opponents will be incredibly powerful, but Aries only need to avoid them. They’ll be lost in their own world. Also Read - Horoscope Today, April 15, Friday: Virgo Will be Concerned With Financial Problems, Love is in the Air For Libra

Taurus

For those considering a career in politics, this is an opportune time to do it. Their strategic thinking will be beneficial to them.

Gemini

The Geminis would attend a high-profile function today. They might create new connections that will help them in the long run.

Cancer

Cancerians must avoid conflict with their friends and family members at all costs. Before speaking, they should take a breath.

Leo

These people are looking for some mental peace right now. They would meditate or practise yoga to unwind their thoughts and bodies.

Virgo

Today, these persons might make a hasty travel plan. Their travel itinerary is critical to their professional development.

Libra

The advice of elders would be tremendously helpful to them in both their personal and professional lives. They must learn to take criticism in stride.

Scorpio

The Scorpio’s partner or spouse would be fully supportive of them. This would give them the motivation to make progress in their lives.

Sagittarius

These individuals may be under a lot of stress at work right now. They will, however, strive to rectify any concerns in a systematic manner.

Capricorn

These people may be anticipating monetary benefits today. It’s possible that some long-overdue bills will be paid.

Aquarius

These individuals would today amaze their loved ones with a fantastic present. They might also plan a surprise evening for their significant other.

Pisces

These Pisces would go for a long trip with a close friend today. It’s possible that they’ll confess their darkest secrets.