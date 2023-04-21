Horoscope Today, April 21, 2023, Friday: Gemini’s Day Will be Hectic, Aquarius Must Avoid Traveling
Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today
Horoscope Today, April 21, 2023: Here’s a general overview of how each zodiac sign may fare in their professional and personal lives today based on astrology.
Aries- Make changes thoughtfully. Old problems will end. Don’t wear blue clothes.
Lucky color- yellow
Taurus- Unnecessary talk with father can spoil things. The stomach problem will end. Do your work on your own.
Lucky color- sky blue
Gemini- Day will be hectic till noon. There are few chances of economic benefits. Be patient and calm.
Lucky color- brown
Cancer- Family life will be happy. There is possibility of a job change. Donate petha.
Lucky color- yellow
Leo- Livelihood tension will end. Respect your elders. A guest is expected.
Lucky color- golden
Libra- Students should pay attention to their studies. The borrowed money will not be returned. Spend time with friends.
Lucky color- maroon
Libra- Be careful in partnership. Do not be negligent in relationships. Father’s health will improve.
Lucky color- white
Scorpio- Respect your spouse. A business trip may be postponed. See the rising sun.
Lucky color- red
Sagittarius- Will hang out with friends. Don’t ignore your friends. Help the needy people.
Lucky color- golden
Capricorn- Should make changes in the old house. The monetary benefit will take place. Maintain sweetness in relationships.
Lucky color- ocher
Aquarius- Avoid traveling. Eat homemade food. Do support your loved ones.
Lucky color- white
Pisces- The job position will change. Don’t argue with anyone. Respect your teacher.
Lucky color- golden
