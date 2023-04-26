Home

Horoscope Today, April 26, 2023, Wednesday: Gemini Should Respect Elders, Leo Must go Travel

Horoscope Today, April 26, 2023, Wednesday: Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs.

Horoscope Today, April 25, 2023, Tuesday: Here’s a general overview of how each zodiac sign may fare in their professional and personal lives today based on astrology. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs.

Aries- Will benefit from a change in livelihood. Headache may last till evening. Trust your luck.

Lucky color- yellow

Taurus- Loan given in friendship will be returned. Keep the east side of the house clean. Stick to your words.

Lucky color- pink

Gemini- Respect your elders. Don’t argue with anyone. Give sweets and clothes to someone in need.

Lucky color- green

Cancer- Don’t change jobs. Don’t ignore your friend. Foreign journeys will be avoided.

Lucky color- red

Leo- Don’t invest in the share market. May go to travel. Mind may be upset till evening.

Lucky color- maroon

Virgo- May go somewhere with friends. Property disputes will end. Reach home on time.

Lucky color- sky blue

Libra- Disputes with life partner will end. Don’t avoid important things. There will be progress in the job.

Lucky color- pink

Scorpio- Will remain calm. Take blessings of elders. Help a friend in need.

Lucky color- purple

Sagittarius- Traders should not be negligent. Women must keep valuables carefully. Don’t invest now.

Lucky color- golden

Capricorn- Do not give precious things to anyone. Spend time with elders. Donate fruits and vegetables.

Lucky color- sky blue

Aquarius- Job can be more difficult. Do not quarrel with anyone on trivial matters. Seek advice from loved ones when needed.

Lucky color- green

Pisces- Economic condition will be better than before. A vehicle accident is likely to happen. May go to a religious place.

Lucky color- orange

