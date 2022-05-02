Horoscope Today, May 2, Monday: Your daily horoscope for May 2, 2022 is here. This Monday, a few zodiac signs might rest after a stressful week and a few might achieve fame and recognition for their dedication and hard work. If you want to plan your day well in advance, we have an astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to predict the next 24 hours for you. Here’s what in store for you? Also Read - Vastu Tips To Get Rid of Negative Energies, Explained by Expert | Watch Video

Aries: Throughout the day, the Aries would be relatively relaxed. They would have peace of mind today after a stressful week at work. Also Read - Horoscope Today, April 30, Saturday: Taurus Must Trust Their Gut Instincts to Make Decisions, Virgo May Receive Good News

Taurus: Taurus folks aren’t as active as they are normally. Today, these people would have a more laid-back attitude. Also Read - Surya Grahan 2022 Impact on Zodiac Signs: Aries, Cancer And Other Rashis to be Worst Affected by Solar Eclipse

Gemini: Today, the Geminis would use their spare time to finish up any outstanding work. They have to work on weekends because they were able to relax during the week.

Cancer: At work, the Cancer people would hope for some recognition from their bosses. They would spend the day with their loved ones and have a wonderful time.

Leo: Cycling as a kind of exercise in one’s own house might be beneficial for Leos. Today, they would be drawn to sporting activities.

Virgo: Today, the people born under the sign of Virgo would be ecstatic. They can enjoy a movie with their family and prepare a delicious meal at home.

Libra: Libra people haven’t been in a pleasant mood lately, and they’d like to remedy that today. They would benefit from listening to music.

Scorpio: Scorpios need to talk to their spouses about some serious difficulties. They would be articulate, resulting in the intended outcomes.

Sagittarius: People born under the sign of Sagittarius are not fond of meeting deadlines. They planned to use their free time to plan out their work for the following week.

Capricorn: Capricorns are in desperate need of a vacation. They want to go on a weekend break, but the weather isn’t cooperating.

Aquarius: Today, Aquarians would spend a lot of time with their children. They may interact with them and assist them with their academics.

Pisces: Today, the Pisces would prefer not to engage with others. It might be beneficial for them to unwind by reading a novel.