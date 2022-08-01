Horoscope Today, August 1, Monday: Wondering what’s in store for you today? Well, we’ve you covered, Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin predicts what’s going to work for you today. Read on.Also Read - Weekly Horoscope Prediction, July 31 to August 6: Are Stars Aligned in Your Favour This Week?

Aries- Any important work will be delayed. A vehicle accident is probable. Believe in your luck. Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 31, Sunday: Aquarius Will be Busy With Auspicious Work, Pisces Must Take Care of Their Health

Lucky color- yellow

Taurus- Might get to meet a dear friend. Afternoon time will be good. There will be sweetness in relationships today. Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 30, Saturday: Aries Should Not Change Their Jobs, Virgos Will Receive Money Unexpectedly

Lucky color- blue

Gemini- Should not be careless in any work. Respect the guest at home. Family disputes will end.

Lucky color- pink

Cancer- There will be restlessness in the mind throughout the day. Try to help others. Avoid eating outside.

Lucky color- white

Leo- Should complete the important work by noon. Auspicious programs will be held at home. Don’t hurt anyone.

Lucky color- yellow

Virgo- There will be profit in business. Lent money will be back. Donate food to needy people.

Lucky color- maroon

Libra- Gifts and respect will be received. Must take the advice of elders. Try to keep your promise.

Lucky color- blue

Scorpio- Will get business success. Don’t mess with the guest at home. Keep the south side of the house clean.

Lucky color- red

Sagittarius- Family tribulations will end. Don’t lend money to anyone. Stalled tasks will be completed.

Lucky color- saffron

Capricorn- The thought work will be completed. The sourness of the relationship will end. Touch the feet of an elderly woman.

Lucky color- pink

Aquarius- Respect elders. Till evening, time is favorable for you. Will get money stuck in business.

Lucky color- green

Pisces- Leave home early. Help a needy relative. Control your speech.