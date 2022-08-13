Horoscope Today, August 13, Saturday: Wondering what’s in store for you today? Well, we’ve you covered, Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin predicts what’s going to work for you today. Read on!Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 12, Friday: Aries Should Have Homemade Food, Virgos Must Concentrate on Their Studies

Aries: Will be busy with work all day. Eat homemade food. Donate food.

Lucky color- orange

Taurus: There is a possibility of guests coming into the house. Complete tasks on time. Friends will get along.

Lucky color- pink

Gemini: Respect your elders. Profit is predicted. Don’t change jobs.

Lucky color- brown

Cancer: The mind will be in trouble. Donate white goods. Profit in business is anticipated.

Lucky color- maroon

Leo: Talk to parents respectfully. Profit from investing in the business is expected. Time will be favorable till evening.

Lucky color- orange

Virgo: Students should focus on their studies. Make good use of the time. The job will benefit.

Lucky color- pink

Libra: Might travel today. Arrive at your workplace on time. Donate grains.

Lucky color- yellow

Scorpio: Drive your vehicle carefully. Things can go wrong in the job. Wish will come true.

Lucky color- pink

Sagittarius: Nature will be quite aggressive. Respect your parents. Respect will increase in society.

Lucky color- maroon

Capricorn: Leg pain can be a problem. Don’t rush things. Good news will be received by evening.

Lucky color- blue

Aquarius: Monetary gain is predicted. Donate clothes to the needy. Good luck will come to the house.

Lucky color- green

Pisces: Thank your teacher. Keep the east side of the house clean. The stomach-related problems will end.