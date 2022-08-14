Horoscope Today, August 14, Sunday: Wondering what’s in store for you today? Well, we’ve you covered, Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin predicts what’s going to work for you today. Read on!Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 13, Saturday: Aries Must Eat Homemade Food, Gemini Should Respect Their Elders

Aries- Drive your vehicle carefully. Time is not in your favor. Foot injury is predicted. Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 12, Friday: Aries Should Have Homemade Food, Virgos Must Concentrate on Their Studies

Lucky color- pink

Taurus- Be careful at the job. Your thoughts may change. Bs gentle with your voice. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan Special Horoscope 2022: August 11, Thursday: Aquarius Must Avoid Junk Food, Virgos May See Progression in Their Jobs

Lucky color- orange

Gemini- Must finish work by noon. Will meet a friend in the evening. Leave home after eating sweets.

Lucky color- green

Cancer- There will be peace in the mind. Give up on your laziness. Donate sweets.

Lucky color- ocher

Leo- Pay attention to your mother’s health. Time will be favorable till evening. Arrive at your home on time.

Lucky color- white

Virgo- Job change is predicted. Maintain purity of thought processing. Donate food and clothes.

Lucky color- green

Libra- Relationship will strengthen. Don’t mess with relatives. Will probably go on a journey.

Lucky color- blue

Scorpio- Career can have ups and downs. Be gentle in behavior. Don’t argue with anyone.

Lucky color- purple

Sagittarius- Don’t get confused with the life partner. Business success is anticipated. Time is favorable till evening.

Lucky color- green

Capricorn- Might get to meet friends. Don’t be careless with tasks. Donate green pulses.

Lucky color- pink

Aquarius- Day will be better than usual. Good news will be received by evening. Touch your parent’s feet.

Lucky color- blue

Pisces- The atmosphere will remain happy throughout the day. Postpone your trip. There is a chance of relatives coming home.