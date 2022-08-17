Horoscope Today, August 17, Wednesday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin.Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 16, Tuesday: Family Dispute Will End For Aries, Taurus Should Take Care of Spouse's Health
Aries: Carry out your responsibilities properly. Help a friend in need. After noon, the time is favourable.
Lucky colour- orange
Taurus: Apply for government jobs. The financial condition will be favourable. Lent money will be back. Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 14, Sunday: Aries Must Drive Home Safely, Capricorn Might Meet Some New Friends
Gemini: By noon, the problem will be solved. Don’t be in a hurry. Respect elders.
Cancer: Don’t lend money to anyone. Guests might be coming to the house. Make decisions carefully.
Leo: Don’t argue over anything. Profit in business is expected. Will receive gifts and honour.
Virgo: Relationships can get sour. Don’t wake up till late at night. Think before doing the signature.
Libra: Will get help from a woman. Keep essentials carefully. Respect your elders.
Scorpio: Invest in new business thoughtfully. Keep the east side of your house clean. Wish will come true.
Sagittarius: Take care of your diet. Don’t change your career. Control your temper.
Capricorn: Will get success in important work. Trust your luck. Drive carefully.
Aquarius: Financial condition will be strong. Don’t mess with anyone. Don’t share your secrets.
Pisces: Will get the support of a senior officer. Donate sweet fruit. Don’t give bad advice to anyone.