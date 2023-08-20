Home

Horoscope Today: Daily horoscope by expert Shiromani Sachin will help you if you're searching for advice on life and work.

Horoscope Today, August 20, 2023: Each zodiac sign has unique features and characteristics that help determine a person’s personality. Wouldn’t it be beneficial to know what to expect when you get up each morning? This daily horoscope by expert Shiromani Sachin will help you if you’re searching for advice on your love life, your work, or just some general information.

Aries: You will receive support from your elder brother. You will receive your father’s blessings. Provide business advice after careful consideration.

Lucky colour: saffron.

Taurus: You will benefit through government departments. Complete your tasks on time. Worship your family deity.

Lucky colour: green.

Gemini: Issues concerning younger siblings will be resolved. Vehicle problems may arise. Important tasks could face disruptions.

Lucky colour: pink.

Cancer: Family disputes will end. Avoid negligence towards children. A joyful atmosphere will prevail in the family.

Lucky colour: yellow.

Leo: You will receive respect and honour. Avoid investing in the stock market. Auspicious celebrations will take place at home.

Lucky colour: saffron.

Virgo: Transitioning to a new job might be challenging. There’s a possibility of changing your location of residence. Help those in need, especially children.

Lucky colour: orange.

Libra: A difficult situation in business will turn around. Even minor negligence can have major consequences. Keep your secrets to yourself.

Lucky colour: maroon.

Scorpio: You will succeed in government jobs. Property issues will be resolved. Put a check on your expenses.

Lucky colour: red.

Sagittarius: Have faith in your destiny. Prevent any strain in your relationships. A short journey is predicted.

Lucky colour: golden.

Capricorn: There might be losses in the stock market. Money lent will be repaid. Chances of childbirth are there.

Lucky colour: green.

Aquarius: You will benefit via government offices. After noon, work will be successful. Spend time with your family.

Lucky colour: pink.

Pisces: There could be troubles in married life. Carry out your tasks after noon. Avoid making new friends today.

Lucky colour: orange.

