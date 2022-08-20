Horoscope Today, August 20, Friday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani SachinAlso Read - Horoscope Today, August 19: Best Day at Work For Cancerians, Leo to Get Money

Aries- Do not lend money to anyone. Hard work will bring you business success. Donate coconut. Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 18, Thursday: Job-Related Problems Will End For Aries, Taurus Will be Financially Strong

Lucky color- golden

Taurus- There is a possibility of loss in business. Will meet an old friend. Don’t argue with anyone. Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 17, Wednesday: Cancerians Shouldn't Lend Money, Leos Should Avoid Arguing

Lucky color- blue

Gemini- Will get the blessings of parents. There will be happiness in the family. Go for a walk.

Lucky color- green

Cancer- There will be profit in business till evening. Might purchase a vehicle. Will receive respect and honor.

Lucky color- maroon

Leo- Will get good news by noon. Lent money will be back. Will be successful.

Lucky color- green

Virgo- Do your work heartily. Carelessness can cause injury. Your spouse will support you.

Lucky color- orange

Libra- Can invest in a new house. The concern regarding progeny may increase. Don’t let there be disputes in the family.

Lucky color- blue

Scorpio- There will be trouble in traveling abroad. Stomach problems may increase. Control your anger

Lucky color- yellow

Sagittarius- Day might be hectic. Obstacles in getting a child will end. Money expenditure will be less.

Lucky color- maroon

Capricorn- Take special care of cleanliness in the house. Take advice from your friends. There will be sweetness in relationships.

Lucky color- carrot

Aquarius- Do not lend money to anyone today. Business problems will be less than before. Friends will get along.

Lucky color- pink

Pisces- Spend time with the elders of the house. Drive your vehicle carefully. There will be sweetness in relations.