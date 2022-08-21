Horoscope Today, August 21, Sunday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani SachinAlso Read - Horoscope Today, August 20, Friday: Leos Might Receive Good News By Noon, Aries Should Donate a Coconut
Aries- Time will be good after noon. Handle any urgent work. Don’t force your point on anyone. Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 19: Best Day at Work For Cancerians, Leo to Get Money
Taurus- Can get angry for no reason. Luck will favor you. Might keep tasks pending. Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 18, Thursday: Job-Related Problems Will End For Aries, Taurus Will be Financially Strong
Gemini- Don’t resort to lies. Drive very carefully. Do feed the birds.
Cancer- All the desires of the mind will be fulfilled. Take care of your diet. Career change is predicted.
Leo- Spend time with your family. Time will be favorable till evening. Keep the north direction of your house clear.
Virgo- Must apply for the job. Complete the important work by evening. Donate medicines to needy people.
Libra- There can be trouble in the relationship. Get up early in the morning. See the rising sun.
Scorpio- Might receive gifts. There can be a dispute with the elders. Make decisions carefully.
Sagittarius- There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. Might receive a guest. Can get money stuck.
Capricorn- Take care of health. Help relatives when the time comes. Do some help in the marriage of a girl.
Aquarius- Respect your teacher. Don’t make mistakes. Problems will be solved by evening.
Pisces- Do your work on time. Lent money will be back. Help needy children.