Horoscope Today, August 22, Monday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what's going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin

Aries- Time will be good after noon. Handle any urgent work. Don’t force your point on anyone. Also Read - Check If Your Favourite Number Says Your Exact Personality Or Not!

Lucky color- yellow Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 20, Friday: Leos Might Receive Good News By Noon, Aries Should Donate a Coconut

Taurus- Can get angry for no reason. Luck will favor you. Might keep tasks pending.

Lucky color- green

Gemini- Don’t resort to lies. Drive very carefully. Do feed the birds.

Lucky color- gray

Cancer- All the desires of the mind will be fulfilled. Take care of your diet. Career change is predicted.

Lucky color- red

Leo- Spend time with your family. Time will be favorable till evening. Keep the north direction of your house clear.

Lucky color- orange

Virgo- Must apply for the job. Complete the important work by evening. Donate medicines to needy people.

Lucky color- blue

Libra- There can be trouble in the relationship. Get up early in the morning. See the rising sun.

Lucky color- green

Scorpio- Might receive gifts. There can be a dispute with the elders. Make decisions carefully.

Lucky color- pink

Sagittarius- There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. Might receive a guest. Can get money stuck.

Lucky color- maroon.

Capricorn- Take care of health. Help relatives when the time comes. Do some help in the marriage of a girl.

Lucky color- sky

Aquarius- Respect your teacher. Don’t make mistakes. Problems will be solved by evening.

Lucky color- blue

Pisces- Do your work on time. Lent money will be back. Help needy children.

Lucky color- saffron