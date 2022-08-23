Horoscope Today, August 23, Tuesday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani SachinAlso Read - Horoscope Today, August 22, Monday: Gemini Must Drive Carefully, Sagittarius Might Receive a Guest

Aries- Might buy a new house. Problems related to progeny will end. There will be happiness in the family.

Lucky color- pink

Taurus- A foreign travel is predicted. Will be successful in the job. Control your anger.

Lucky color- red

Gemini- All the worries will end. Students must focus on their studies. Money expenditure will increase.

Lucky color- golden

Cancer- Problems at home will end. Take family advice. Respect your wife.

Lucky color- ocher

Leo- Will get the lent money back. Business problems will lessen. The spouse’s health will deteriorate.

Lucky color- pink

Virgo- Touch the feet of elders. Will purchase a vehicle. Relations will be sweet.

Lucky color- brown

Libra- Vehicle will be received. Think about investing in the business. Benefit from new work is predicted.

Lucky color- orange

Scorpio- Will profit from business investment. Be careful with relationships. Don’t quarrel with anyone.

Lucky color- white

Sagittarius- Elders will bless you. There will be happiness in the family. Pay attention to the cleanliness of your house.

Lucky color- red

Capricorn- Don’t change your job. Drive your vehicle carefully. Lent money will be returned.

Lucky color- green

Aquarius- Good news will be received. by evening. Keep essentials carefully. Friends will get along.

Lucky color- ocher

Pisces- Complete your work by noon. Avoid sudden injury. Respect your spouse.

Lucky color- maroon