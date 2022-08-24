Horoscope Today, August 24, Wednesday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin.Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 23, Tuesday: Aries Might Buy a New House, Cancerians Should Take Family Advice

Aries- The family will be united. Health will improve. Students must focus on their studies.

Lucky color- maroon

Taurus- Make your decisions wisely. Help from higher authorities will be received. Job-related stress will decrease.

Lucky color- pink

Gemini- The day will be hectic. Don’t change business. Foot pain might occur.

Lucky color- white

Cancer- The heart will be happy and satisfied. New plans will be successful. Will get new responsibility in the office.

Lucky color- golden

Leo- Apply for government jobs. Business success will come by evening. Try to prevent heart disease.

Lucky color- red

Virgo- Marital matters will be resolved. Take your friend’s advice. Help in the marriage of a needy girl.

Lucky color- green

Libra- Bad things might start to happen. Financial conditions will be better than before. Family problems will end.

Lucky color- white

Scorpio- Married life will be sour. Do not do any auspicious work after noon. The desire to have a child will be fulfilled.

Lucky color- saffron

Sagittarius- Students have to pay attention to their studies. Might go somewhere with family. The day will be comfortable.

Lucky color- yellow

Capricorn- Don’t let wrong thoughts enter your mind. Take your medicine on time. The worries of the mind will end.

Lucky color- black

Aquarius- New job opportunity will be available. Honor and respect will be received. Take your father’s advice.

Lucky color- blue

Pisces- Take care of your health. Control your anger. Career will improve a lot.