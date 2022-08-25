Horoscope Today, August 25, Thursday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin.Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 24, Wednesday: Leos Should Apply For Government Jobs, Pisces Must Control Their Anger

Aries- Don’t change your job. Will get money stuck by evening. Trust your luck.

Lucky color- yellow Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 23, Tuesday: Aries Might Buy a New House, Cancerians Should Take Family Advice

Taurus- Do not lend money to anyone today. Eat homemade food. Donate whole grains.

Lucky color- pink Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 22, Monday: Gemini Must Drive Carefully, Sagittarius Might Receive a Guest

Gemini- Reach your workplace on time. Don’t argue with anyone without reason. Give sweets and clothes to someone in need.

Lucky color- green

Cancer- Do not change location today.

Love will increase in relationships. Foreign travel is predicted.

Lucky color- red

Leo- Do not invest in business today.

Will go on a long journey. The mind will be disturbed.

Lucky color- maroon

Virgo- Might go somewhere with friends. Ancestral property disputes will end. Arrive at your home on time.

Lucky color- blue

Libra- Disputes in married life will end.

Do your work on time. Job promotion is foreseen.

Lucky color- sky

Scorpio- There will be peace in the family.

Take blessings of elders. Help a friend in need.

Lucky color- purple

Sagittarius- Students won’t be careless.

Ladies must keep their valuables carefully. Do not invest in the share market.

Lucky color- golden

Capricorn- Do not give your important things to anyone. Spend time with elders. Donate fruits and vegetables.

Lucky color- sky

Aquarius- There may be more trouble in the job. Don’t argue with anyone over trivial matters. Take the advice of loved ones when needed.

Lucky color- green

Pisces- Economic condition will be better than before. A vehicle accident is expected. Go to a religious place.

Lucky color- orange