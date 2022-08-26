Horoscope Today, August 26, Friday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin.Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 25, Thursday: Leos Should Not Invest in Business Today, Economic Condition Will be Better Than Before For Pisceans

Aries- The day will be comfortable. Don't argue with anyone. Money-related worries will end.

Lucky color- purple

Taurus- The problems of married life will end. New job opportunities will be available. Don't lend valuables to anyone.

Lucky color- green

Gemini- Do not invest in the business. Might go on a long journey. Family problems will end.

Lucky color- sky blue

Cancer- Will feel refreshing. New plans regarding work will be successful. Make good use of your time.

Lucky color- white

Leo- After noon, time is favorable for you. Your work in the office will be appreciated. Health issues will end.

Lucky color- red

Virgo- Students should not be careless. Elders will bless you. Don’t get discouraged.

Lucky color- saffron

Libra- Will get some good news by evening. Help a relative who has come home. Donate ghee to needy people.

Lucky color- blue

Scorpio- Drive your vehicle carefully. The job can be difficult. Don’t disrespect elders.

Lucky color- orange

Sagittarius- Will probably get promoted at the workplace. Take advice from elders. A vehicle purchase is anticipated.

Lucky color- yellow

Capricorn- Financial condition will be better than before. Might get injured in the eye. Debt will end.

Lucky color- ocher

Aquarius- All the wishes will be fulfilled. Stomach-related problems can bother you. Spend time at home.

Lucky color- sky blue

Pisces- Will receive gifts and respect. Help needy people. Don’t lend money to anyone.