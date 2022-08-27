Horoscope Today, August 27, Saturday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin.Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 26, Friday: Aquarius Must Spend Time at Home, Health Issues May End For Leos

Aries- Family problems will end. Take the family's advice. Give a present to your wife.

Lucky color- sky blue

Taurus- Will get stuck money back. Business problems will be less. Take care of your spouse’s health.

Lucky color- black

Gemini- Touch the feet of elders. Postpone business trips. Donate milk.

Lucky color- pink

Cancer- Might buy a new house. Children will be a matter of concern. There will be happiness in the family.

Lucky color- white

Leo- Might go on a foreign trip. Will be successful in the job. Control your anger.

Lucky color- orange

Virgo- The worries will end. Students must focus on their studies. Money expenditure will increase.

Lucky color- red

Libra- Don’t change jobs. There may be a problem with the vehicle. Lent money will be returned.

Lucky color- pink

Scorpio- Will meet friends. Keep essentials vigilantly. Focus on cleanliness.

Lucky color- white

Sagittarius- Complete your work by noon. Avoid sudden injury. Respect your spouse.

Lucky color- purple

Capricorn- Control your anger. Think about investing in the business. Benefit from new work is foreseen.

Lucky color- yellow

Aquarius- Do not invest in the business. Be careful with relationships. Don’t argue with anyone.

Lucky color- green

Pisces- Will get the blessings of elders. There will be happiness in the family. Building your own home will be postponed.

Lucky color- red