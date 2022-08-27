Horoscope Today, August 27, Saturday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin.Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 26, Friday: Aquarius Must Spend Time at Home, Health Issues May End For Leos
Aries- Family problems will end. Take the family's advice. Give a present to your wife.
Lucky color- sky blue
Taurus- Will get stuck money back. Business problems will be less. Take care of your spouse’s health.
Lucky color- black
Gemini- Touch the feet of elders. Postpone business trips. Donate milk.
Lucky color- pink
Cancer- Might buy a new house. Children will be a matter of concern. There will be happiness in the family.
Lucky color- white
Leo- Might go on a foreign trip. Will be successful in the job. Control your anger.
Lucky color- orange
Virgo- The worries will end. Students must focus on their studies. Money expenditure will increase.
Lucky color- red
Libra- Don’t change jobs. There may be a problem with the vehicle. Lent money will be returned.
Lucky color- pink
Scorpio- Will meet friends. Keep essentials vigilantly. Focus on cleanliness.
Lucky color- white
Sagittarius- Complete your work by noon. Avoid sudden injury. Respect your spouse.
Lucky color- purple
Capricorn- Control your anger. Think about investing in the business. Benefit from new work is foreseen.
Lucky color- yellow
Aquarius- Do not invest in the business. Be careful with relationships. Don’t argue with anyone.
Lucky color- green
Pisces- Will get the blessings of elders. There will be happiness in the family. Building your own home will be postponed.
Lucky color- red