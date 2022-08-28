Horoscope Today, August 28, Sunday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin.Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 27, Saturday: Gemini Should Donate Milk, Aquarius Must Be Careful With Relationships

Aries- Mental stress can increase. Stay away from arguments. Donate sweets.

Lucky color- white

Taurus- New job opportunities will be available. Avoid arguments in the family. Students must focus on their studies.

Lucky color- green

Gemini- People associated with business will benefit. Students will get new opportunities. Don’t change business.

Lucky color- golden

Cancer- Problems in married life will be less. Don’t act in a hurry. Don’t go on a short trip.

Lucky color- white

Leo- Eat homemade food. Get regular health checkups. Keep striving for success in politics.

Lucky color- pink

Virgo- Day will be full of struggles. Might argue with friends. It’s a good day for students.

Lucky color- yellow

Libra- There can be trouble in the relationship. Get up early in the morning. See the rising sun.

Lucky color- green

Scorpio- Might receive gifts. There can be a dispute with the elders. Take your decision carefully.

Lucky color- pink

Sagittarius- There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. Guests might come. Can get your stuck money.

Lucky color- maroon

Capricorn- Take care of your health. Help relatives when the time comes. Provide help in the marriage of a girl.

Lucky color- sky

Aquarius- Respect your teacher. Make no mistake in a hurry. Problems will be solved by evening.

Lucky color- blue

Pisces- Complete your work on time. Lent money will be back. Help needy children.

Lucky color- saffron