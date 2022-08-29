Horoscope Today, August 29, Monday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani SachinAlso Read - Horoscope Today, August 28, Sunday: Capricorns Shouldn't Neglect Their Health, Scoripos Must Take Decisions Wisely

Aries- Take care of your health. Respect your master. Donate yellow fruit. Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 27, Saturday: Gemini Should Donate Milk, Aquarius Must Be Careful With Relationships

Lucky color- red Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 26, Friday: Aquarius Must Spend Time at Home, Health Issues May End For Leos

Taurus- Business will be profitable till evening. Respect elders. Donate fruits and vegetables.

Lucky color- blue

Gemini- Candidates will be successful in the examination. Take your father’s advice. Donate pottery.

Lucky color- pink

Cancer- Business will be profitable. The troubles will end. Donate white clothes.

Lucky color- red

Leo- Job-related stress will end. Respect elders. Donate yellow sandalwood.

Lucky color- pink

Virgo- Will suddenly get a promotion in job. Don’t lend money to anyone. Donate seven grains.

Lucky color- maroon

Libra- Business change is expected. There will be sweetness in the relationships. Donate toys.

Lucky color- white

Scorpio- Your health will improve gradually. Business travel is predicted. Donate food.

Lucky color- orange

Sagittarius- Might travel with friends. Will get happiness from father’s side. Donate yellow sweets.

Lucky color- yellow

Capricorn- Keep control on your speech. The monetary benefit is foreseen. Donate green gram whole.

Lucky color- blue

Aquarius- Will see job progress. Avoid junk food. Donate makeup supplies.

Lucky color- green

Pisces- Will get an opportunity to travel for a long time. Don’t argue with anyone. Donate brass utensils.

Lucky color- orange