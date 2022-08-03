Horoscope Today, August 3, Wednesday: Wondering what’s in store for you today? Well, we’ve you covered, Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin predicts what’s going to work for you today. Read on.Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 2, Tuesday: Gemini Should Make Financial Transactions Wisely, Monetary Gain Expected For Taurus

Aries- Time will be good after noon. Handle urgent work with care. Don't force your point on anyone.

Lucky color- yellow

Taurus- Might get angry for no reason. Luck will favor you. Might leave tasks pending.

Lucky color- white

Gemini- Don’t resort to lies. Drive very carefully. Do feed the birds.

Lucky color- gray

Cancer- All the desires will be fulfilled. Take care of your diet. Career change is anticipated.

Lucky color- maroon

Leo- Spend time with your family. Time will be favorable till evening. Keep the north direction of your house clean.

Lucky color- orange

Virgo- Must apply for a job. Complete the important work by evening. Donate medicine to needy people.

Lucky color- blue

Libra- There can be trouble in the relationship. Get up early in the morning. See the rising sun.

Lucky color- green

Scorpio- Might receive gifts. Do not dispute with any officer. Take your decisions wisely.

Lucky color- pink

Sagittarius- There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. Guests might come. Can get your money stuck.

Lucky color- maroon

Capricorn- Take care of your health. Elders will bless you. Help a friend.

Lucky color- sky blue

Aquarius- Respect your mentor. Make no mistake due to haste. Problems will be solved by evening.

Lucky color- blue

Pisces- Make a habit of getting the work done on time. Lent money will be back. Help needy children.

Lucky color- saffron