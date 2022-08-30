Horoscope Today, August 30, Tuesday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani SachinAlso Read - Ozzy Osbourne Paranoid About Staying In USA, Set On Going Back To UK

Aries- Focus on financial status. There can be disorientation in children’s minds. Offer red flowers to Hanuman Ji.

Lucky color- yellow

Taurus- Do not let there be troubles in married life. Career success is highly predicted. Worship Goddess Saraswati.

Lucky color- pink

Gemini- Serve the birds. Don’t give your secret to anyone. Worship Lord Ganpati.

Lucky color- ocher

Cancer- Take care of your father’s health. Don’t hesitate to help anyone. Do tilak of white sandalwood.

Lucky color- sky blue

Leo- Pay attention to the maintenance of his house. Separation from brother is expected. Do Suryanamaskar.

Lucky color- brown

Virgo- Focus on learning. Will get new opportunities. Offer Durva to Lord Ganesha.

Lucky color- blue

Libra- New property will be beneficial. Try to persuade a friend. Donate ghee.

Lucky color- green

Scorpio- Postpone the long journey. Your love will be successful. Donate red fruit.

Lucky color- white

Sagittarius- A wave of happiness will run in the heart. Take the advice of the elders of the house. Donate sugar candy.

Lucky color- orange

Capricorn- Will have a good day. Must concentrate on work. Donate yogurt.

Lucky color- sky

Aquarius- Pay attention to the health of the child. Drive your vehicle carefully. Donate sugar.

Lucky color- pink

Pisces- Do not get angry at friends for no reason. Good things will happen in the family. Donate yellow sweet rice.

Lucky color- white