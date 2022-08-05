Horoscope Today, August 5, Friday: Wondering what’s in store for you today? Well, we’ve you covered, Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin predicts what’s going to work for you today. Read onAlso Read - Horoscope Today, August 4, Thursday: Aquarius Should Take Care of Spouse's Health, Monetary Benefits Expected For Sagittarius

Aries- Likely to get a new job. Education will improve. Money will be there by evening.

Lucky color- ocher

Taurus- Health will improve. Stress will lessen after noon. Don’t argue with anyone.

Lucky color- pink

Gemini- Do not argue with relatives. Monetary loss is expected. Do your important work on time.

Lucky color- purple

Cancer- Keep your important papers with you. Take care of your mother’s health. Might go on a short journey till the evening.

Lucky color- white

Leo- Don’t give your secret to anyone. Will get good news as soon as you reach the workplace. The atmosphere of the house will be more pleasant than before.

Lucky color- red

Virgo- There will be profit in business. Students must focus on their studies. Financial condition will be better.

Lucky color- saffron

Libra- Always keep your thinking right. Don’t argue with anyone in the place of the job. A gain in learning is foreseen.

Lucky color- blue

Scorpio- There will be happiness in the family. Profit in business is anticipated.

Obstacles coming to learning will be removed.

Lucky color- brown

Sagittarius- Take care of the health of your children. The day will be hectic after noon. Don’t get into an argument.

Lucky color- golden

Capricorn- Conflicts with loved ones will end. Don’t mind trivial things. Donate sweets.

Lucky color- green

Aquarius- Traders don’t have to worry about their business anymore. Don’t lend money to anyone. Don’t eat after sunset.

Lucky color- blue

Pisces- There can be a debate in the house. May have to travel. Donate yellow objects.

Lucky color- golden