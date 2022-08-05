Horoscope Today, August 5, Friday: Wondering what’s in store for you today? Well, we’ve you covered, Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin predicts what’s going to work for you today. Read onAlso Read - Horoscope Today, August 4, Thursday: Aquarius Should Take Care of Spouse's Health, Monetary Benefits Expected For Sagittarius
Aries- Likely to get a new job. Education will improve. Money will be there by evening. Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 3, Wednesday: Luck Will Favor For Taurians, Virgos Must Apply For a Job
Lucky color- ocher Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 2, Tuesday: Gemini Should Make Financial Transactions Wisely, Monetary Gain Expected For Taurus
Taurus- Health will improve. Stress will lessen after noon. Don’t argue with anyone.
Lucky color- pink
Gemini- Do not argue with relatives. Monetary loss is expected. Do your important work on time.
Lucky color- purple
Cancer- Keep your important papers with you. Take care of your mother’s health. Might go on a short journey till the evening.
Lucky color- white
Leo- Don’t give your secret to anyone. Will get good news as soon as you reach the workplace. The atmosphere of the house will be more pleasant than before.
Lucky color- red
Virgo- There will be profit in business. Students must focus on their studies. Financial condition will be better.
Lucky color- saffron
Libra- Always keep your thinking right. Don’t argue with anyone in the place of the job. A gain in learning is foreseen.
Lucky color- blue
Scorpio- There will be happiness in the family. Profit in business is anticipated.
Obstacles coming to learning will be removed.
Lucky color- brown
Sagittarius- Take care of the health of your children. The day will be hectic after noon. Don’t get into an argument.
Lucky color- golden
Capricorn- Conflicts with loved ones will end. Don’t mind trivial things. Donate sweets.
Lucky color- green
Aquarius- Traders don’t have to worry about their business anymore. Don’t lend money to anyone. Don’t eat after sunset.
Lucky color- blue
Pisces- There can be a debate in the house. May have to travel. Donate yellow objects.
Lucky color- golden