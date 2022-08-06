Horoscope Today, August 5, Friday: Wondering what’s in store for you today? Well, we’ve you covered, Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin predicts what’s going to work for you today. Read onAlso Read - Horoscope Today, August 5, Friday: Cancerians Should Take Care of Their Mother's Health, Capricorns Must Donate Sweets
Aries- Will benefit from business travel. Make transactions wisely. Donate sesame. Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 4, Thursday: Aquarius Should Take Care of Spouse's Health, Monetary Benefits Expected For Sagittarius
Lucky color- yellow Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 3, Wednesday: Luck Will Favor For Taurians, Virgos Must Apply For a Job
Taurus- Will remain tired throughout the day. Will go for a walk with friends in the evening. Donate sugar candy.
Lucky color- blue
Gemini- Don’t ridicule anyone. Students must study diligently. Donate sweets.
Lucky color- yellow
Cancer- Do not argue with family members. Do help the needy. Donations of clothes will be beneficial.
Lucky color- orange
Leo- Keep your thinking positive. Apply for a job. Give millet to birds.
Lucky color- carrot
Virgo- Workload will increase significantly. Pay attention to your health. Donate green gram.
Lucky color- pink
Libra- Don’t drive the vehicle in a hurry. Pay attention to the cleanliness of your house. Donate mustard.
Lucky color- green
Scorpio- Will have a hectic day. Don’t get involved in trivial arguments in the house. Donate milk.
Lucky color- yellow
Sagittarius- Don’t worry without any reason. The day will be better after noon. Donate food.
Lucky color- gray
Capricorn- Stopped business will start running. Job success is anticipated. Donate sugar.
Lucky color- white
Aquarius- Take precautions during the journey. Stay away from drugs and alcohol. Donate rice.
Lucky color- yellow
Pisces- Don’t be lazy in the morning. Make a habit of getting work done on time. Donate turmeric.
Lucky color- yellow