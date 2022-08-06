Horoscope Today, August 5, Friday: Wondering what’s in store for you today? Well, we’ve you covered, Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin predicts what’s going to work for you today. Read onAlso Read - Horoscope Today, August 5, Friday: Cancerians Should Take Care of Their Mother's Health, Capricorns Must Donate Sweets

Aries- Will benefit from business travel. Make transactions wisely. Donate sesame.

Lucky color- yellow

Taurus- Will remain tired throughout the day. Will go for a walk with friends in the evening. Donate sugar candy.

Lucky color- blue

Gemini- Don’t ridicule anyone. Students must study diligently. Donate sweets.

Lucky color- yellow

Cancer- Do not argue with family members. Do help the needy. Donations of clothes will be beneficial.

Lucky color- orange

Leo- Keep your thinking positive. Apply for a job. Give millet to birds.

Lucky color- carrot

Virgo- Workload will increase significantly. Pay attention to your health. Donate green gram.

Lucky color- pink

Libra- Don’t drive the vehicle in a hurry. Pay attention to the cleanliness of your house. Donate mustard.

Lucky color- green

Scorpio- Will have a hectic day. Don’t get involved in trivial arguments in the house. Donate milk.

Lucky color- yellow

Sagittarius- Don’t worry without any reason. The day will be better after noon. Donate food.

Lucky color- gray

Capricorn- Stopped business will start running. Job success is anticipated. Donate sugar.

Lucky color- white

Aquarius- Take precautions during the journey. Stay away from drugs and alcohol. Donate rice.

Lucky color- yellow

Pisces- Don’t be lazy in the morning. Make a habit of getting work done on time. Donate turmeric.

Lucky color- yellow