Horoscope Today, August 7, Sunday: Wondering what’s in store for you today? Well, we’ve you covered, Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin predicts what’s going to work for you today. Read onAlso Read - Horoscope Today, August 6, Saturday: Leos Must Apply For a Job, Aries Should Make Transactions Wisely

Aries- Vehicle will be received. Think about investing in the business. Benefit from new work is foreseen. Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 5, Friday: Cancerians Should Take Care of Their Mother's Health, Capricorns Must Donate Sweets

Lucky color- orange

Taurus- Business investment will benefit. Be careful in relationships. Don’t quarrel with anyone. Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 4, Thursday: Aquarius Should Take Care of Spouse's Health, Monetary Benefits Expected For Sagittarius

Lucky color- white

Gemini- Will be blessed by elders. There will be happiness in the family. Pay attention to the cleanliness of the house.

Lucky color- green

Cancer- Don’t change jobs. Drive your vehicle carefully. Lent money will be back.

Lucky color- pink

Leo- Will get good information by evening. Keep essentials vigilantly. Friends will get along.

Lucky color- yellow

Virgo- Complete your work by noon. Avoid sudden injury. Respect your spouse.

Lucky color- maroon

Libra- Buying of a new house is expected. Progeny-related problems will end. There will be happiness in the family.

Lucky color- pink

Scorpio- Foreign travel is expected. Will be successful in the job. Control your anger.

Lucky color- red

Sagittarius- Worries will end. Students must focus on their studies. Monetary expenditure will increase.

Lucky color- golden

Capricorn- Problems at home will end. Take family advice. Respect wife.

Lucky color- blue

Aquarius- Will get back borrowed money. Business problems will be less. The spouse’s health will deteriorate.

Lucky color- pink

Pisces- Touch the feet of elders. A vehicle purchase is anticipated. Relations will be sweet.