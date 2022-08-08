Horoscope Today, August 8, Monday: Wondering what’s in store for you today? Well, we’ve you covered, Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin predicts what’s going to work for you today. Read onAlso Read - Horoscope Today, August 7, Sunday: Cancerians Shouldn't Change Their Jobs, Capricorns Must Take Family Advice

Aries- Respect your father. The obstacle in business will be removed. Donate white goods.

Lucky color- yellow

Taurus- Will give birth to a very kind child. Do your work on time. Donate gram flour.

Lucky color- orange

Gemini- A gift can be received unexpectedly. Make money transactions wisely. Donate green items.

Lucky color- blue

Cancer- Concerns may increase regarding business. Don’t get into a dispute. Donate sweet rice.

Lucky color- yellow

Leo- Anger can cause harm. Don’t give your vehicle to anyone. Donate jaggery.

Lucky color- white

Virgo– Don’t tell your secret to anyone. Will get a gift from father. Donate grain.

Lucky color- pink

Libra- The day will be hectic. There will be profit in business. Donate clothes.

Lucky color- blue

Scorpio- Do not annoy your relatives. May have to travel. Donate fruits and vegetables.

Lucky color- red

Sagittarius- Do not get involved with anyone in any argument. Health worries will go away. Donate yellow clothes.

Lucky color- maroon

Capricorn- Will be busy with office work. Pay attention to the health of your spouse. Donate clothes.

Lucky color- green

Aquarius- Be sure to consult your doctor. Help a poor person. Donate medicine and clothing.

Lucky color- black

Pisces- New plans will be successful. Keep your voice soft and low. Donate sesame.