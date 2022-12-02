Horoscope Today, December 02, 2022: Cancer Should Worship Lord Shiva, Sagittarius Must Not Lend Money to Anyone

Horoscope Today, December 02, 2022: Check out your daily astrological prediction as per your zodiac sign as we give you quick tips to plan your day.

Horoscope Today, December 02, 2022: If you are planning your day, it’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life or work. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Aries- There will be a delay in any urgent work. Be cautious while driving a vehicle. Believe in your destiny. Worship Lord Hanuman.

Lucky color- ocher

Taurus- Will meet a dear friend. After noon, the time will be lucky and favourable. There will be sweetness in the relationship. Donate sandalwood perfume.

Lucky color- green

Gemini- Do not be negligent in any work. Welcome a guest at home. Family disputes will end. Donate green items.

Lucky color- sky blue

Cancer- Mind will be troubled all day long. Try to help others. Avoid junk food. Worship Lord Shiva.

Lucky color- white

Leo- Finish the important work by noon. There will be auspicious programs at home. Don’t hurt anyone. Worship Lord Surya Narayan.

Lucky color- red

Virgo- There will be profit in business. Will get back the lent money. Donate food to needy people. Worship Lord Ganapati.

Lucky color- brown

Libra- Will receive gifts and honours. Do take the advice of your elders. Try to keep your promise. Worship Lord Lakshmi Narayan.

Lucky color- pink

Scorpio- Will get less success in business. Do not get involved with the guest who came to the house. Keep the south direction of your house clean. Worship Lord Hanuman in both morning and evening.

Lucky color- maroon

Sagittarius- Family disputes will end. Don’t lend money to anyone. Stalled tasks will start getting completed. Offer yellow sandalwood to Lord Vishnu.

Lucky color- orange

Capricorn- The thought work will be completed. The sourness of the relationship will end. Touch the feet of a married woman. Must visit the temple of Goddess Durga.

Lucky color- white

Aquarius- Respect your elders. Till evening, time suits you. Money stuck in business will come out. Worship Lord Hanuman in the evening.

Lucky color- green

Pisces- Leave the house a bit early. Help a relative in need. Control your tone while speaking. Worship Lord Vishnu.

Lucky color- red