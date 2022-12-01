Horoscope Today, December 1, 2022: Cancer Must Take Care of Their Diet, Libra Should Not Lend Money to Anyone

Horoscope Today, December 1, 2022: Check out your daily astrological prediction as per your zodiac sign as we give you quick tips to plan your day.

Horoscope Today, December 1, 2022: If you are planning your day, it’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life or work. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Aries- Will have a good day afternoon. Handle any urgent tasks carefully. Don’t force your views on anyone. Donate sweets.

Lucky color- yellow

Taurus- Do not force your opinions on anyone. Luck will favour you. Stalled work is likely to be completed. Donate clothes to needy people.

Lucky color- sky blue

Gemini- Don’t resort to lies in any way. Drive very carefully. Do help someone feed the birds.

Lucky color- ocher

Cancer- All the wishes will be fulfilled. Take care of your diet. Career change is predicted. Donate rice to needy people.

Lucky color- red

Leo- Control your anger. Time will be favourable to you till evening. Keep the north direction of the house clean. Donate jaggery.

Lucky color- maroon

Virgo- Must apply for the job. Finish urgent work by evening. Wishes will come true. Donate medicine to people in need.

Lucky color- purple

Libra- There can be trouble in relationships. Try to get up early in the morning. Do not lend money to anyone. Watch the rising sun.

Lucky color- blue

Scorpio- Might receive a gift. There can be a dispute with the boss over anything. Make your decisions wisely. Donate white items.

Lucky color- red

Sagittarius- There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. The arrival of a guest is expected. There is a possibility of getting the stalled money. Donate yellow items to needy people.

Lucky color- orange

Capricorn- Spend time at home. Help relatives when it is time. Do not lend money to anyone. Do some help in the marriage of a girl.

Lucky color- purple

Aquarius- Respect your teachers. Don’t do anything in haste. Problems will be solved by evening. It would be great to donate Khichdi.

Lucky color- blue

Pisces- Make a habit of doing the work on time. Lent money will be returned. Help needy children. It will be auspicious to donate saffron and sandalwood.

Lucky color- yellow