Horoscope Today, December 10: Libra Should Invest in Property; Capricorn Should Change Their Career

Horoscope Today, December 10: If you are planning your day, it’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life or work. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Aries– Can get lent money back. It will be a happy day. Donate clothes. |Lucky color- ocher

Taurus– Will be busy with work all day. Vehicle breakdown may occur. Reach your office on time. | Lucky color- pink

Gemini– The dream of buying a vehicle will come true. Avoid carelessness. There will be sweetness in the relationship. |Lucky color-maroon

Cancer– After noon, things can be stressful. Do tasks on time. Delays in work will go away. |Lucky color- white

Leo– Might face loss. Take care of your health. There will be sweetness in married life. |Lucky color-maroon

Virgo– Feet may hurt. Respect your father. Will get good news. |Lucky color- yellow

Libra– Do not let relationships get sour. Invest in property. Take care of your luggage. |Lucky color- pink

Scorpio– Will complete work with speech. Time is not in your favor. Don’t invest in the stock market. |Lucky color- ocher

Sagittarius- Do not lend vehicles and money to anyone. Might go on a foreign journey. Don’t stay up till late at night. | Lucky color- yellow

Capricorn- Change career after thinking. Take care of your diet. Don’t transact money. | Lucky color- sky blue

Aquarius– Will get the support of loved ones. Stalled tasks will be completed. Make good use of time. | Lucky color- blue