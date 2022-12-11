Top Recommended Stories
Horoscope Today, December 11: Taurus Must Take Care of Their Health, Cancerians Should Chant Shiv Mantra
Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, December 11: If you are planning your day, it’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life or work. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.
Aries- Do not lend money to anyone. Will get business success. Don’t argue with anyone. Chant Om Mantra.
Lucky color-maroonTaurus- Take care of your health. Will meet an old friend. Will be lazy all day long. Donate green gram.
Lucky color- pinkGemini- Take blessings of parents. There will be happiness in the family. Will meet new friends. Donate red items.
Lucky color- greenCancer- There will be profit in business till evening. Vehicle breakdown may occur. Will get respect. Chant shiva mantra.
Lucky color- yellowLeo- Control your anger. Good news will be received by noon. Lent money will be returned. Chant sun mantra.
Lucky color- goldenVirgo- The problem of marriage will end. Do your work with your mind. Will be able to prevent accidental injury. Chant Durga mantra.
Lucky color- whiteLibra- Will be buying a new house. The worries of progeny will end. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. Chant Lakshmi Mantra.
Lucky color- whiteScorpio- There will be a hindrance in traveling abroad. Will be successful in getting love. Don’t give your secret to anyone. Chant hanuman mantra.
Lucky color- yellowSagittarius- Family disputes and troubles will end. Money expenditure will increase. Guests are expected. Chant Vishnu Mantra.
Lucky color- redCapricorn- Pay attention to the cleanliness of your house. Take a friend’s advice when needed. There will be sweetness in the relationship. Chant Bhairava Mantra.
Lucky color- grayAquarius- Do not lend money to anyone. Business problems will end. Will get the support of the family. Chant Durga mantra.
Lucky color- greenPisces- Take advice from elders. Drive your vehicle carefully. Relationship problems will reduce. Chant Lakshmi Mantras.
Lucky color- carrot
