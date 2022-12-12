Horoscope Today, December 12: Leos Should Donate Wheat-Jaggery, Pisceans to Get Job Opportunity

Horoscope today, December 12: Check the astrological prediction today as per your zodiac sign and also follow a quick tip to enhance your luck today.

Horoscope Today, December 12 Leos Should Donate Wheat-Jaggery, Pisceans to Get Job Opportunity (Photo: Freepik)

Aries- Health can deteriorate. Will get respect. Family troubles will end. Do donate rice.

Lucky color- white

Taurus- Running business may stop. Do not show haste in work. Don’t despair. Do donate curd.

Lucky color- sky blue

Gemini- Might have to go around the court. Stay away from any controversy. Obey father. Donate sugar.

Lucky color- blue

Cancer- There will be sweetness in married life. Do not keep any dilemma in your mind. Take care of your mother’s health. Donate pottery.

Lucky color- golden

Leo- There will be less stress in life. Respect your elders. Don’t hurt anyone. Donate wheat and jaggery.

Lucky color- maroon

Virgo- Will have a child. Will get the stalled money. There will be ups and downs in the job. Donate seven grains.

Lucky color- green

Libra- Keep jewellery and essentials safe. Respect relationships. Avoid conflict. Donate the yellow item.

Lucky color- white

Scorpio- The guest is likely to come. There will be profit in business. Don’t be angry with the little ones. Donate clothes.

Lucky color- orange

Sagittarius- Will go on a long journey. Will get happiness from progeny. There will be profit in business. Donate mustard.

Lucky color- yellow

Capricorn- Control your speech. Will face money loss. Will get along with friends. Donate turmeric.

Lucky color- blue

Aquarius- Economic situation will improve. Take care of your diet. Will get respect from in-laws. Donate white goods.

Lucky color- sky blue

Pisces- Will get a new job opportunity. Will travel long distances. Seek parental advice. Donate milk.

Lucky color- maroon