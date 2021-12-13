Horoscope Today, December 13, Monday: The dreadful Monday is here and so are all your insecurities, fears, and apprehensions. All of us want to begin our week on a super energetic note, or with a little something that can give a nice push to life at both professional and personal levels. We get astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to help you exactly with that. Check out how things are going to turn out for you today as per your zodiac signAlso Read - Horoscope Today, December 12, Sunday: These Zodiac Signs Need to be a Bit More Careful Today

Aries: The Aries people should not be selfish in sharing their knowledge with others today. Group study and exchanging notes would be helpful for the students.

Taurus: The Taurus people who live on rent might get connected with their landlords at a personal level today. Their good behaviour and helping nature would enhance their reputation.

Gemini: The Gemini people would feel freshened up if they spend the evening with their friends today. They should not eat anything that is not allowed by their doctor.

Cancer: The Cancer people should avoid drinking too much tea today as it might cause some acidity. They would try to overcome their shortcomings by using their intellect.

Leo: The Leo people might be waiting for returns of their investment but it would take some more time to come. Their suggestions would be valued by people at office and home both.

Virgo: The Virgo people who are sportspersons would spend most of this week travelling from one place to another. These people should keep a safe distance from anyone who seems suspicious.

Libra: Even if some people try to make them angry, the Libra people would not lose their peace of mind at any point. They would keep the environment around them very energitic today.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people might face some sudden unwanted expense but they can still evade it if they use their brain. They would be in a happy mood for most part of the day.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would finally be able to overcome the obstacles related to the marriage of their sister. They would get the blessings of their parents and fulfill responsibilities as an elder brother or sister.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people who have been on a fight with their life partner, would be able to finally sort things out. They would finally be able to understand the opinion of their better half.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people might face a tensed environment at home when they return from office. They would keep exploring the reason behind the tension but they would not find any answers.

Pisces: The Pisces people would spend a lot of time in over thinking about issues that are beyond their control. They should share their inner feelings with a close friend.