Horoscope Today, December 13: Pisceans Should Avoid Arguing, Financial Gains For Geminis
Check your horoscope for today as our expert tells you how your stars are going to perform today. Also, here's a quick tip to enhance your luck as per your zodiac sign.
Horoscope For Aries, December 13
Do not change jobs. The old problem will be solved. Make good use of time. Donate red fruit.
Lucky colour: yellow
Horoscope For Taurus, December 13
Don’t get entangled with friends unnecessarily. The throat problem will end. Do your work on your own. Donate rice.
Lucky colour- blue
Horoscope For Gemini, December 13
The day will be a hectic afternoon. There are signs of financial gain. Keep patience and be calm. Donate ghee.
Lucky colour- brown
Horoscope For Cancer, December 13
Married life disputes will end. Job problems will end. Pay attention to your father’s health. Donate petha.
Lucky colour- yellow
Horoscope for Leo, December 13
Trade tensions will end. The child will be successful. Respect your elders. A guest is expected.
Lucky colour: golden
Horoscope for Virgo, December 13
Students should pay attention to their studies. The borrowed money will be returned. Spend time with friends. Donate woollen clothes.
Lucky colour- maroon
Horoscope for Libra, December 13
Don’t change location. Don’t be careless in relationships. Mother’s health will improve. Donate sugar.
Lucky colour: white
Horoscope for Scorpio, December 13
Respect your spouse. A business trip will be postponed. Rely on your luck. Watch the rising sun.
Lucky colour: red
Horoscope for Sagittarius, December 13
Will hang out with friends. Don’t ignore your father. Help the needy. Donate banana fruit.
Lucky colour: golden
Horoscope for Capricorn, December 13
Will see progress in the job. The monetary benefit will be there. Maintain sweetness in relationships. Donate kheer.
Lucky colour: ocher
Horoscope for Aquarius, December 13
Avoid travelling. Eat homemade food. Do support your loved ones. Worship goddess Durga.
Lucky colour: white
Horoscope for Pisces, December 13
The job position will be better. Don’t argue with anyone. Respect your teacher. Donate yellow cloth.
Lucky colour: golden
