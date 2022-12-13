Horoscope Today, December 13: Pisceans Should Avoid Arguing, Financial Gains For Geminis

Check your horoscope for today as our expert tells you how your stars are going to perform today. Also, here's a quick tip to enhance your luck as per your zodiac sign.

Horoscope For Aries, December 13

Do not change jobs. The old problem will be solved. Make good use of time. Donate red fruit.

Lucky colour: yellow

Horoscope For Taurus, December 13

Don’t get entangled with friends unnecessarily. The throat problem will end. Do your work on your own. Donate rice.

Lucky colour- blue

Horoscope For Gemini, December 13

The day will be a hectic afternoon. There are signs of financial gain. Keep patience and be calm. Donate ghee.

Lucky colour- brown

Horoscope For Cancer, December 13

Married life disputes will end. Job problems will end. Pay attention to your father’s health. Donate petha.

Lucky colour- yellow

Horoscope for Leo, December 13

Trade tensions will end. The child will be successful. Respect your elders. A guest is expected.

Lucky colour: golden

Horoscope for Virgo, December 13

Students should pay attention to their studies. The borrowed money will be returned. Spend time with friends. Donate woollen clothes.

Lucky colour- maroon

Horoscope for Libra, December 13

Don’t change location. Don’t be careless in relationships. Mother’s health will improve. Donate sugar.

Lucky colour: white

Horoscope for Scorpio, December 13

Respect your spouse. A business trip will be postponed. Rely on your luck. Watch the rising sun.

Lucky colour: red

Horoscope for Sagittarius, December 13

Will hang out with friends. Don’t ignore your father. Help the needy. Donate banana fruit.

Lucky colour: golden

Horoscope for Capricorn, December 13

Will see progress in the job. The monetary benefit will be there. Maintain sweetness in relationships. Donate kheer.

Lucky colour: ocher

Horoscope for Aquarius, December 13

Avoid travelling. Eat homemade food. Do support your loved ones. Worship goddess Durga.

Lucky colour: white

Horoscope for Pisces, December 13

The job position will be better. Don’t argue with anyone. Respect your teacher. Donate yellow cloth.

Lucky colour: golden