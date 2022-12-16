Top Recommended Stories
Horoscope Today, December 16: Leos to Have Argument With Boss, Geminis to Get Money
Horoscope Today, December 16: Here's what your stars have got in store for you as per your zodiac sign. Check our expert's quick luck enhancement tip.
Aries- Spend some time at home. Help relatives in need. Lent money can sink. Help in the marriage of a poor girl.
Lucky color- purple
Taurus- Respect your teacher. Don’t do anything in haste. Problems will be solved by evening. Donate porridge.
Lucky color- blue
Gemini- Get used to doing work on time. Lent money will be returned. Help needy children. Donate Kesar Chandan.
Lucky color- yellow
Cancer- There can be trouble in relationships. Get up early in the morning. Don’t lend money to anyone. Watch the rising sun.
Lucky color- sky blue
Leo- Will be receiving gifts. There can be a dispute with the boss over anything. Make decisions wisely. Donate white items.
Lucky color- red
Virgo- There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. A guest might arrive. Stalled money will be received after some time. Donate yellow items.
Lucky color- orange
Libra- All your heart’s desires will be fulfilled. Take care of your diet. Career change is possible. Donate rice to needy people.
Lucky color- red
Scorpio- Control your anger. Time will be favorable to you till evening. Keep the north direction of your house clean. Do donate jaggery.
Lucky color- maroon
Sagittarius- Should apply for a job. Finish important work by evening. Wishes will come true. Donate medicine to people in need.
Lucky color- purple
Capricorn- Things will be good afternoon. Handle any urgent tasks carefully. Don’t force yourself. Do donate sweets.
Lucky color- pink
Aquarius- Do not force your opinion on anyone. It’s a lucky day. Stalled tasks will be completed. Donate clothes.
Lucky color- sky
Pisces- Don’t resort to lies. Drive very carefully. Do help someone. Feed the birds.
Lucky color- ocher
