Horoscope Today, December 16, Friday: Gemini Should Donate Kesar Chandan, Cancer Can Face Trouble in Relationship
Horoscope Today, December 16, Friday: Check your horoscope for today as our expert tells you how your stars are going to perform today. Also, here's a quick tip to enhance your luck as per your zodiac sign.
Horoscope Today, December 16, Friday: If you are planning your day, it’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life or work. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.
Aries- Spend some time at home. Help relatives in need. Lent money can sink. To help in the marriage of a poor girl.
Lucky color- purple
Taurus- Respect your teacher. Don’t do anything in haste. Problems will be solved by evening. Donate porridge.
Lucky color- blue
Gemini- Get used to doing work on time. Lent money will be returned. Help needy children. Donate Kesar Chandan.
Lucky color- yellow
Cancer- There can be trouble in relationships. Get up early in the morning. Don’t lend money to anyone. Watch the rising sun.
Lucky color- sky blue
Leo- Will be receiving gifts. There can be a dispute with the boss over anything. Make decisions wisely. Donate white items.
Lucky color- red
Virgo- There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family.
A guest might arrive. Stalled money will be received after some time. Donate yellow items.
Lucky color- orange
Libra- All your heart’s desires will be fulfilled. Take care of your diet. Career change is possible. Donate rice to needy people.
Lucky color- red
Scorpio- Control your anger. Time will be favourable to you till evening. Keep the north direction of your house clean. Do donate jaggery.
Lucky color- maroon
Sagittarius- Should apply for a job. Finish important work by evening. Wishes will come true. Donate medicine to people in need.
Lucky color- purple
Capricorn- Things will be good afternoon. Handle any urgent tasks carefully. Don’t force yourself. Do donate sweets.
Lucky color- pink
Aquarius- Do not force your opinion on anyone. It’s a lucky day. Stalled tasks will be completed. Donate clothes.
Lucky color- sky
Pisces- Don’t resort to lies. Drive very carefully. Do help someone. Feed the birds.
Lucky color- ocher
