Horoscope Today, December 17, Friday: Today is a good day for these three zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus and Leo. Know what's going to work in your favour, astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji.

Aries: It is a lucky day for the Aries people who are hardworking and do not specifically rely on fate. There might be some favourable changes at the workplace.

Taurus: The Taurus people would keep running from here and there to help other people complete their work. They would be very kind for the day.

Gemini: The road ahead would keep getting easier for many people belonging to the Gemini zodiac sign if they keep their momentum. They should not let their decision be influenced.

Cancer: The Cancer people should take some time out of work and responsibilities to devote to acts of kindness. They should not speak behind people’s back.

Leo: The Leo people would spend a happy day with their family members. Visit of an old friend might bring some happiness in their life.

Virgo: The Virgo people should think about the long term vision rather than short term vision. They need to be smart and tech savvy.

Libra: The Libra people should not worry about minor health issues they are facing. Just doing some physical activities would make them feel better.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would finally experience a very sound sleep as they would feel content about the day. They should wake up the next morning with fresh enthusiasm.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians should decide what they want to achieve in their life. They should not be swayed by the plans that other people have.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people should continue to have a business minded approach even if the critics say otherwise. Doing what’s inside their mind has always helped them.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people should not hesitate in opposing a friend if it means supporting the right people. They should avoid going out in evening.

Pisces: The Pisces people might go out on a romantic date with their spouse or partner. They should stop bothering about what other people think.