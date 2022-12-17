Horoscope Today, December 17, Saturday: Leo Should Apply For Job, Libra Will Get Back Borrowed Money

Horoscope Today, December 17, Saturday: Check your horoscope for today as our expert tells you how your stars are going to perform today. Also, here's a quick tip to enhance your luck as per your zodiac sign.

Horoscope Today, December 17, Saturday: If you are planning your day, it’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life or work. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Aries- Important work may deteriorate. Trust your luck. Do not be negligent while driving. Donate whole grains.

Lucky color- ocher

Taurus- Economic situation will be strong. Don’t argue with anyone unnecessarily. Do not force your opinion on anyone. Donate pink clothes.

Lucky color- blue

Gemini- Will get benefit from high authority. Don’t give immoral advice. Help from the father will be received. Donate sweet yellow rice.

Lucky color- green

Cancer- Take advice from elders. Help from a woman will be received. Stock up on all the essentials. Donate pink clothes.

Lucky color- orange

Leo- Apply for a job. Keep the east side of the house clean. A wish will come true. Donate yellow fruit.

Lucky color-carrot

Virgo- Take care of your diet. Don’t change careers. Control your temper. Donate sugar candy and green grams.

Lucky color- saffron

Libra- Will get back the borrowed money. There is a possibility of guests coming to the house. Take decisions wisely. Worship Lord Shiva.

Lucky color- sky blue

Scorpio- Don’t argue about anything. There will be profit in business. Will get gifts and respect. Donate jaggery.

Lucky color- brown

Sagittarius- The relationship may turn sour. Don’t stay up till late at night. Don’t lend your money to anyone. Feed the birds.

Lucky color- yellow

Capricorn- Fulfill your responsibilities properly. Help a friend in need. The afternoon time is good. Donate red sweets.

Lucky color- color pink

Aquarius- Apply for government jobs. Financial conditions will be favourable for you. Lent money will be returned. Donate saffron.

Lucky color- sky blue

Pisces- Problems will be solved by noon. Don’t do anything in haste. Respect your elders. Donate rice.

Lucky color- golden