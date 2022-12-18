Horoscope Today, December 18, Sunday: Taurus Should NOT Invest in Share Market, Gemini Will Get Back Lost Money

Horoscope Today, December 18, Sunday: Check your horoscope for today as our expert tells you how your stars are going to perform today. Also, here's a quick tip to enhance your luck as per your zodiac sign.

Horoscope Today, December 18, Sunday: Taurus Should NOT Invest in Share Market, Gemini Will Get Back Lost Money

Horoscope Today, December 18, Sunday: If you are planning your day, it’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life or work. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Aries- Health will be better than before. Learning will improve. Will get support from the life partner. Donate pure ghee.

Lucky color- grey

Taurus- Take decisions wisely. There will be tension in the office. Do not invest in the share market. Donate white sweets.

Lucky color- yellow

Gemini- Will be busy throughout the day. Will go on a fun journey. Will get back the lost money. Donate whole green gram.

Lucky color- sky blue

Cancer- Your work will be appreciated. Economic conditions will improve. There is a chance to meet a friend. Donate porridge.

Lucky color- red

Leo- A guest will arrive. Sudden money will come. Control your words. Donate wheat and jaggery.

Lucky color- golden

Virgo- Love relationships will get sour. Avoid loss of money. Do tasks on time. Donate green fruits and vegetables.

Lucky color- maroon

Libra- There will be happiness in the family. Will get happiness from progeny. Avoid junk food. Donate rice and sweets.

Lucky color- white

Scorpio- Will get desired success. Respect will increase in society. The day will be less hectic than before. Avoid extravagance.

Lucky color- orange

Sagittarius- Will have monetary benefit. Progeny will progress. Mental worries will go away. Don’t change the house.

Lucky color- pink

Capricorn- Stay away from any argument. Take care of your health. Rest all day long. Light a lamp of pure ghee in the temple.

Lucky color- blue

Aquarius- Will get a new job. Will receive respect. Workload will increase. Serve the animals.

Lucky color- purple