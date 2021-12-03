Horoscope Today, December 2, Friday: If astrology is something that brings some sort of relief to you in these trying times, renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji helps you with his astrological prediction. Check out how the day’s going to look like if you believe in the power of the universe and the position of the stars in your life.Also Read - Horoscope Today, December 2, Thursday: Leo Will Face Their Fears, Pisces Will Find it Difficult to Control Their Emotions

Aries: The Aries people should make a plan to visit a new destination that they have never been able to go to earlier. Going for a heritage walk would give them a sense of peace. Also Read - Horoscope Today, December 1, Wednesday: Taurus Should Not Mix Personal And Professional Life, Gemini Should Indulge in Some Fun Activity

Taurus: The Taurus people should strictly avoid getting into any kind of legal trouble. Even if someone confronts them, they should avoid even an argument and continue to do their own work. Also Read - Horoscope Today, November 30, Tuesday: Taurus Need to Work Harder Today, Capricorn Should Focus on Smaller Things That Will Bring Happiness

Gemini: The Gemini people should not eat too much spicy food even if the urge is too strong. Sharing a professional secret with somebody in the office would not be a good idea.

Cancer: The Cancer people should not worry even if they see their enemies and rivals joining hands. Their faith in God would help them take necessary risks and take on all problems that come their way.

Leo: The Leo people need to include some physical activity like walking, cycling or swimming in their daily routine. All work and no play is making a dull person day by day.

Virgo: The Virgo people would be animal lovers for the day and they would confront anyone who hurts even a stray dog. Those thinking of joining an NGO can go ahead now.

Libra: The Libra people need to be very calculative while deciding on the budget for the last month of the year. They can have all the fun but should not ignore signs of health-related problems.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people should understand that it’s their own mind block that is stopping them from taking up new opportunities in life. Some of these people need to follow the advice given by their parents.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians have been able to take care of the tough situation they were in till recently. They need to ensure that they do not indulge in unnecessary expenditure.

Capricorn: Some of the Capricorn people might become adamant like kids about a family-related matter. They need to understand that an amicable solution can be found only when everyone’s point of view is considered.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would be forced by their partner to come up with an interesting plan for the new year. If they work in a systematic manner, they can take some time off later this month.

Pisces: The Pisces people are very angry with a friend for creating a misleading situation. They can ignore their office work for a while and focus on making things right in their personal life.