Horoscope Today, December 20, Monday: Faith, hope and kindness go a long way. Astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji talks to India.com and predicts the day for our readers. Read on to see what the day has in store for you! The five zodiac signs are Aries, Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, CapricornAlso Read - Horoscope Today, December 19, Sunday: Taurus Might Get Financial Gain, Capricorn Might Receive a Happy Marriage News

Aries: These Aries people might make a few wrong decisions today because of impatience and lack of planning but they would not recognize their fault. Some of these people might not be able to control their emotion. Also Read - Horoscope Today, December 18, Saturday: Gemini Should Focus on Work For Positive Results, Cancer Should Prioritise Their Work

Taurus: The Taurus people who are in long-term relationship must avoid discussing topics that can trigger a fight or argument. Some people might be troubled by old health related issues. Also Read - Horoscope Today, December 17, Friday: Good Day For Aries, Taurus, And Leo

Gemini: The Gemini people would make new plans for an ambitious project that they have taken up after resigning from a job. Their efforts to achieve perfection would help them get the desired results.

Cancer: The Cancer people would finally succeed in taking some life changing decisions related to work with the help of a close friend and colleague. Some people would enjoy romantic evening with spouse.

Leo: The Leo people would see the power of their own communication skills today as they might bag a big opportunity related to their business. They would be very polite with everyone.

Virgo: The Virgo people would get a chance to meet some influential people but they would not be able to make a long term connection with them. These people should remain in a cheerful mood.

Libra: The Libra people would get the results of their hardwork and dedication. Those facing property related issues or a legal battle might finally come across a solution.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would not feel as confident today as they usually feel from within. They would want to avoid taking any risk in their job as they want to play safe.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would work well but they need to avoid being arrogant. If they adopt a helpful attitude, they might get some helping hand in their work.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people who looking for a job might get some help from a close friend. They might experience some moments in the day when they are pretty dull.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would spend a lot of money to make their family members and close friends feel special. Those in love might experience some amazing moments.

Pisces: The Pisces people would be high on confidence today and thus will be in a position to take some firm decisions. They won’t let go of any opportunity.