Top Recommended Stories
Horoscope Today, December 23, Friday: Cancer Should Pay Attention to Their Father’s Health, Virgo Should Donate Woollen Clothes
Check your horoscope for today as our expert tells you how your stars are going to perform today. Also, here's a quick tip to enhance your luck as per your zodiac sign.
Horoscope Today, December 23, Friday: If you are planning your day, it’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life or work. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.
Also Read:
- Horoscope Today, December 22, Thursday: Scorpio Should Donate Food Items, Cancerians Should Help a Friend
- Horoscope Today, December 21, Wednesday: Taurus Should Complete Tasks on Time, Librans Should Donate Grains
- Horoscope Today, December 20, Tuesday: Marital Problems Will End For Aries, Taurus Must Respect Elders
Aries- Job change is likely to happen. The old problem will be solved. Make good use of time. Donate red fruit.
Lucky color- yellow
Taurus- Do not get involved with relatives unnecessarily. The stomach-related problem will end. Do your work on your own. Donate rice.
Lucky color- blue
Gemini- The day will be hectic till the evening. There are chances of financial gain. Keep patience and be calm. Donate ghee.
Lucky color- brown
Cancer- Married life disputes will end. Job problems will end. Pay attention to your father’s health. Donate petha.
Lucky color- yellow
Leo- Trade tension will end. The child will get successful. Respect your elders. A guest is expected.
Lucky color- golden
Virgo- Students should pay attention to their studies. The borrowed money will be returned. Spend time with friends. Donate woollen clothes.
Lucky color- maroon
Libra- Change location carefully. Don’t be careless in relationships. Mother’s health will improve. Donate jaggery.
Lucky color- pink
Scorpio- Respect your spouse. A business trip will be postponed. Rely on your luck. Watch the rising sun.
Lucky color- red
Sagittarius- Don’t hang out with friends. Don’t ignore your father. Help the needy people. Donate yellow fruits.
Lucky color-carrot
Capricorn- There will be progress in the job. The monetary benefit will be there. Maintain sweetness in relationships. Donate food and clothes.
Lucky color- ocher
Aquarius- Avoid journeys. Eat homemade food. Do support your loved ones. Worship goddess Saraswati.
Lucky color- white
Pisces- The job position will be better. Don’t argue with anyone. Respect your teacher. Donate yellow sweets.
Lucky color- golden
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Astrology News on India.com.