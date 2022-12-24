Horoscope Today, December 24: Scorpions Should Not Invest Money in Business; Aquarius Will Progress in Job

Horoscope Today, December 24: Check your horoscope for today as our expert tells you how your stars are going to perform.

Horoscope Today, December 24: If you are planning your day, it’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life or work. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Aries– Travel will benefit. Don’t get involved in neighbor’s disputes. Things will get better by evening. Serve the elderly people. |Lucky color- sky blue

Taurus– Don’t take stress in business. Travelling is possible. There will be a promotion in the job. Worship goddess Lakshmi. |Lucky color-carrot

Gemini– Don’t hide anything from family. Job problems will go away. Don’t invest in the business. Donate green clothes. |Lucky color- green

Cancer– Start new work with advice. Take your medicine on time. Don’t let negative thoughts enter your mind. Eat boiled food. |Lucky color- red

Leo– Respect your elders. The spouse’s health will be fine. My hand may hurt. Might have to worry about new business. | Lucky color- yellow

Virgo– Students must make good use of time. A new opportunity will come. There will be profit in business. Donate food. | Lucky color- saffron

Libra– Will get respect from the life partner. Don’t abandon your loved ones. Don’t stay up till late at night. Donate ghee. | Lucky color- green

Scorpio– Don’t invest money in business. Will have a headache all day long. Might go on a long journey. Donate clothes. | Lucky color- maroon

Sagittarius– There is a chance of promotion in the job. Will get good news afternoon. Don’t lend money to anyone. Donate yellow sweet items. |Lucky color- red

Capricorn– Mental problems will increase. Don’t argue with anyone. Worship goddess Durga. Donate mustard oil. |Lucky color- green

Aquarius– Will progress in the job. Avoid family disputes. Do yoga in the morning. Donate food.

Lucky color- ocher |Pisces- Will get support from father. Will get new job opportunities. Do not change business. |Lucky color- carrot