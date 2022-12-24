Top Recommended Stories
Horoscope Today, December 24: Scorpions Should Not Invest Money in Business; Aquarius Will Progress in Job
Horoscope Today, December 24: Check your horoscope for today as our expert tells you how your stars are going to perform.
Horoscope Today, December 24: If you are planning your day, it’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life or work. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.
Also Read:
- Horoscope Today, December 23, Friday: Cancer Should Pay Attention to Their Father's Health, Virgo Should Donate Woollen Clothes
- Horoscope Today, December 22, Thursday: Scorpio Should Donate Food Items, Cancerians Should Help a Friend
- Horoscope Today, December 21, Wednesday: Taurus Should Complete Tasks on Time, Librans Should Donate Grains
Aries– Travel will benefit. Don’t get involved in neighbor’s disputes. Things will get better by evening. Serve the elderly people. |Lucky color- sky blue
Taurus– Don’t take stress in business. Travelling is possible. There will be a promotion in the job. Worship goddess Lakshmi. |Lucky color-carrot
Gemini– Don’t hide anything from family. Job problems will go away. Don’t invest in the business. Donate green clothes. |Lucky color- green
Cancer– Start new work with advice. Take your medicine on time. Don’t let negative thoughts enter your mind. Eat boiled food. |Lucky color- red
Leo– Respect your elders. The spouse’s health will be fine. My hand may hurt. Might have to worry about new business. | Lucky color- yellow
Virgo– Students must make good use of time. A new opportunity will come. There will be profit in business. Donate food. | Lucky color- saffron
Libra– Will get respect from the life partner. Don’t abandon your loved ones. Don’t stay up till late at night. Donate ghee. | Lucky color- green
Scorpio– Don’t invest money in business. Will have a headache all day long. Might go on a long journey. Donate clothes. | Lucky color- maroon
Sagittarius– There is a chance of promotion in the job. Will get good news afternoon. Don’t lend money to anyone. Donate yellow sweet items. |Lucky color- red
Capricorn– Mental problems will increase. Don’t argue with anyone. Worship goddess Durga. Donate mustard oil. |Lucky color- green
Aquarius– Will progress in the job. Avoid family disputes. Do yoga in the morning. Donate food.
Lucky color- ocher |Pisces- Will get support from father. Will get new job opportunities. Do not change business. |Lucky color- carrot
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Astrology News on India.com.